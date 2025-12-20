Left Menu

Salman Khurshid Criticizes VB-G RAM G Bill and Defends MGNREGA's Legacy

Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed discontent over the government's decision to pass the VB-G RAM G Bill, removing Mahatma Gandhi's association with MGNREGA. Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized Gandhi's enduring legacy and criticized the reorganization of decision-making power within the scheme.

In a stinging critique, Congress leader Salman Khurshid condemned the government's recent passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill, which effectively replaces MGNREGA and severs its association with Mahatma Gandhi's name. Addressing the media, Khurshid underscored the emotional and historical significance of Gandhi to the scheme.

MGNREGA, which once guaranteed 100 days of work for the poor, now faces fundamental changes. Khurshid argued that the new law deprives local communities of decision-making power, placing it instead in the hands of officers. This, he claims, burdens states further and affects 12 crore workers nationwide.

Moreover, Khurshid lashed out against the government's handling of the National Herald case, accusing it of undermining democracy using investigative agencies. Asserting that the Congress will persist in its fight for democratic principles, he also expressed hope for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

