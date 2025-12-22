Cancer treatment should be decentralised and affordable: Mohan Bhagwat after inaugurating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital.
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Cancer treatment should be decentralised and affordable: Mohan Bhagwat after inaugurating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Decentralized Healthcare and Education
Affordable education and health care basic needs of every person: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after cancer hospital inauguration.
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Uttar Pradesh's AYUSH App Launch
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Misconceptions Amid Centenary Celebrations
Transforming Medical Education: India's Healthcare Evolution