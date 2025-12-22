Naxalism now limited to few villages and districts; country will soon get rid of menace: Nadda at event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Naxalism now limited to few villages and districts; country will soon get rid of menace: Nadda at event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalism
- Chhattisgarh
- Nadda
- Naxalite
- India
- threat
- eradication
- event
- Janjgir
- transformation
ALSO READ
India's Infrastructure Sectors: Slower Growth Amidst Energy Production Dip
Record-Breaking Environmental Pledge Unites India
India's eight core infrastructure sectors grow by 1.8 pc in November against 5.8 pc recorded in the same month last year: Govt data.
Thailand Tops Indians' New Year Travel List, Vietnam's Appeal Soars
India's Lifeline: Operation Sagar Bandhu's Herculean Humanitarian Effort in Sri Lanka