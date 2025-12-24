Govt fully committed towards long-term protection of Aravalli ecosystem; recognising its critical role in conserving biodiversity: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt fully committed towards long-term protection of Aravalli ecosystem; recognising its critical role in conserving biodiversity: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ongoing mining activities in Aravallis to be regulated stringently to ensure environmental protection: Officials.
Combating Dark Patterns: A New Era of Digital Consumer Protection
Tragic End: Blackbucks Found Dead in Conservation Zone
Vulture Tags Take Flight: Advancing Conservation in Melghat
Japan Tightens Grip on Mega-Solar Projects for Environmental Protection