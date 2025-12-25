6 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, neutralised in operation in Kandhmal, Odisha, so far: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:28 IST
