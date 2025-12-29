Congress considered infiltrators, who threatened Assam's people, their culture, identity, as its vote bank, alleges Amit Shah in Nagaon.
PM not only ensured protection of Assam's cultural identity but also focused on state's development: Amit Shah at Nagaon rally.
Himanta Biswa Sarma govt in Assam freed over 1 lakh bighas of land from Bangladeshi infiltrators, claims Amit Shah in Nagaon.
Give BJP another 5 years to ensure infiltrator-free Assam: Amit Shah tells people at Nagaon rally ahead of 2026 assembly polls.