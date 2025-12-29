Give BJP another 5 years to ensure infiltrator-free Assam: Amit Shah tells people at Nagaon rally ahead of 2026 assembly polls.
PTI | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
PM not only ensured protection of Assam's cultural identity but also focused on state's development: Amit Shah at Nagaon rally.
Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace in Assam's Nagaon freed from encroachment: Amit Shah at rally in Borduwa.
