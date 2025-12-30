Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of former PM of Bangladesh & BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Our sincerest condolences to family of Khaleda Zia and all the people of Bangladesh: PM Modi.
