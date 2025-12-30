People of Bengal anxious over infiltration; we'll not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Bengal anxious over infiltration; we'll not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi National Security: A Red Line at Sea
IAEA Strengthens Nuclear Security Response Capacity in Latin America at Goiânia Workshop
New Inflight Biosecurity Video Warns Passengers to Protect NZ’s Borders
Government Plans Strategic Treasury Bill Borrowing in Q4
VPN Services Suspended in J&K for Security Concerns