We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them: Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
