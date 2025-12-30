Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate Amid Yemen Conflict
Saudi Arabia and the UAE face escalating tensions following a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen's Mukalla port. Saudi Arabia warned UAE forces to exit in 24 hours and accused them of supporting separatists. The clash heightens already strained relations in the Yemen civil war landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:59 IST
Saudi Arabia declared its national security as a non-negotiable threshold, following a coalition airstrike on Yemen's Mukalla port, targeting alleged UAE-backed forces.
The Saudi government demanded UAE forces withdraw within 24 hours, marking a significant confrontation between the Gulf allies.
The coalition's actions reflect rising Yemen conflict tensions, with no casualties reported from the Mukalla strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Yemen
- Mukalla
- airstrike
- coalition
- security
- Rashad al-Alimi
- STC
- separatists
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Saudi Airstrikes Target Arms Shipment in Yemen
IAEA Strengthens Nuclear Security Response Capacity in Latin America at Goiânia Workshop
Saudi National Security: A Red Line at Sea
Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port
New Inflight Biosecurity Video Warns Passengers to Protect NZ’s Borders