Left Menu

Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate Amid Yemen Conflict

Saudi Arabia and the UAE face escalating tensions following a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen's Mukalla port. Saudi Arabia warned UAE forces to exit in 24 hours and accused them of supporting separatists. The clash heightens already strained relations in the Yemen civil war landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:59 IST
Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate Amid Yemen Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia declared its national security as a non-negotiable threshold, following a coalition airstrike on Yemen's Mukalla port, targeting alleged UAE-backed forces.

The Saudi government demanded UAE forces withdraw within 24 hours, marking a significant confrontation between the Gulf allies.

The coalition's actions reflect rising Yemen conflict tensions, with no casualties reported from the Mukalla strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

 Global
2
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
3
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
4
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025