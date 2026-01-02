Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in 2 cases related to liquor scam: ED counsel.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in 2 cases related to liquor scam: ED counsel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Road Accidents in 24 Hours
Assault at School: Alleged Attack by Uncle and Minor
Empowering Farmers: Red Sanders Conservation Yields Economic Benefits
Empowering Tribal Youth: Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched