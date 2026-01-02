Left Menu

MP CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following deaths due to water contamination: officials.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:21 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following deaths due to water contamination: officials.
  • Country:
  • India

MP CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following deaths due to water contamination: officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intense Contest in Upcoming Latur Civic Polls

Intense Contest in Upcoming Latur Civic Polls

 India
2
Contested Narratives: Missile Controversies in Ukraine

Contested Narratives: Missile Controversies in Ukraine

 Global
3
Inferno Investigation: Swiss Ski Resort Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Inferno Investigation: Swiss Ski Resort Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026