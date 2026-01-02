MP CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following deaths due to water contamination: officials.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
