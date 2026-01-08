I dare BJP to fight us politically if they want to win Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office during ED raids.
Assembly polls will pass if TMC has to draw up election plans afresh: Mamata after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office during ED raids.
ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office.
