Left Menu

I dare BJP to fight us politically if they want to win Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office during ED raids.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:58 IST
I dare BJP to fight us politically if they want to win Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office during ED raids.
  • Country:
  • India

I dare BJP to fight us politically if they want to win Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office during ED raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

 India
2
UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two days

UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two d...

 India
3
Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

 India
4
Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seize TMC’s internal data

Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seiz...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026