Kerala is increasingly lending its support to BJP. Our vote share rose from 11 per cent in 2014 to 20 per cent in 2024: Amit Shah.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala is increasingly lending its support to BJP. Our vote share rose from 11 per cent in 2014 to 20 per cent in 2024: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- BJP
- Amit Shah
- vote share
- political shift
- elections
- 2014
- 2024
- growth trend
- electorate