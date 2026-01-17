Israel objects to the White House's announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing next steps in Gaza, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:58 IST
Israel objects to the White House's announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing next steps in Gaza, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- White House
- Gaza
- oversight
- diplomacy
- leadership
- international
- conflict
- announcement
- tensions
ALSO READ
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls
Israeli Criticism Over White House's Gaza Leadership Committee
Israel Criticizes US-Announced Gaza Leadership Committee
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Rocco Commisso
Cricket Diplomacy Strains: India and Bangladesh's On-field Tensions