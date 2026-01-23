If BJP forms govt in Kerala, Sabarimala gold loss will be examined, culprits will be jailed; this is Modi's guarantee: PM.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
If BJP forms govt in Kerala, Sabarimala gold loss will be examined, culprits will be jailed; this is Modi's guarantee: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabarimala
- gold loss
- Modi
- BJP
- investigation
- Kerala
- government
- justice
- politics
- elections
ALSO READ
Addressing Duty Disparities in Precious Metal Refining: A Call for Government Action
Syrian Government Takes Control of Raqqa's Al-Aktan Prison
Kerala's New Era: Development Projects and Enhanced Rail Connectivity Launched by PM Modi
Modi Hails BJP's Triumph in Thiruvananthapuram: A New Dawn for Kerala Politics
PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.