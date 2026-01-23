2026 polls: TN people have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC. The formation of BJP-NDA double engine govt is for sure, says PM Modi.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
2026 polls: TN people have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC. The formation of BJP-NDA double engine govt is for sure, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- NDA
- double engine
- government
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- Modi
- DMK
- CMC
- 2026
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amid Concerns Over New Scheme
'Selvi' J Jayalalithaa did great work in controlling crime in TN, but today women are suffering, says PM Modi in TN NDA rally.
In last 11 years, NDA govt has done unprecedented work for Tamil Nadu's development: PM Modi.
Communal Accusations Stir Kerala's Political Waters Ahead of Elections
Karthigai deepam issue: Our leaders stood by devotees' right, but DMK left no stone unturned for vote bank politics, says PM Modi in TN.