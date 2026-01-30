PM Narendra Modi speaks with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez; both agree to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi speaks with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez; both agree to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Narendra Modi
- Delcy Rodriguez