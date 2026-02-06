Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presents Budget for 2026-2027.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presents Budget for 2026-2027.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NMDC Empowers Bastar Youth with 100% Placement in Skill Development Initiative
Delhi govt orders probe into death of a motorcyclist after falling into pit dug by Jal Board: Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.
Coca-Cola India Powers Economic Growth at Magh Mela 2026
BJP Demands Release of MLA Development Funds Amidst Stalled Progress
Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: Security and Development in Focus