Don't let technology enslave you: PM Modi to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Don't let technology enslave you: PM Modi to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Scott Bessent Remarks on Fed's Balance Sheet Strategy
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream
Thailand's Electoral Crossroads: A Nation's Future in the Balance
Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development
Mohan Bhagwat on Population Imbalance, Infiltration, and Religious Conversion