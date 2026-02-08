Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat on Population Imbalance, Infiltration, and Religious Conversion

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed concerns about population imbalance in India, citing religious conversion, infiltration, and low birth rates as key factors. He urged families to consider having three children and stressed the importance of keeping local employment opportunities for Indian citizens. Bhagwat emphasized the need for vigilance and unity to prevent social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:05 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted three main reasons for population imbalance in India: religious conversion, infiltration, and low birth rate. Speaking at an event marking RSS's centenary, Bhagwat advocated for having three children per family, emphasizing it as a choice informed by scientific advice. He condemned forced conversion and suggested 'ghar wapasi' as a solution.

On the issue of infiltration, Bhagwat pointed out the responsibility of RSS workers in identifying infiltrators, stressing that job opportunities should prioritize Indian citizens. He argued that technological advancements should create employment, not just focus on artificial intelligence, promoting 'production by the masses' over mass production.

Addressing concerns related to social unrest, Bhagwat underscored the need for employment to prevent issues like Naxalism and urban violence. He criticized GDP as an incomplete economic indicator, advocating for qualitative assessments. Bhagwat emphasized national unity, particularly among Hindus in Bangladesh, and envisioned an 'Akhand Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

