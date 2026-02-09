Opposition to move no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition to move no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
