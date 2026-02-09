South Korea's Urgent Legislative Push Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil
South Korea's parliament convened a special committee to expedite legislation crucial to a $350 billion U.S. investment commitment. This move follows President Trump's tariff increment threats. The committee aims to pass the legislation by February-end to prevent further trade tensions impacting Seoul's economic strategy.
In an urgent response to U.S. tariff threats, South Korea's parliament has established a special committee to fast-track legislation crucial to its $350 billion investment in the United States.
The move comes after President Trump announced intentions to increase tariffs on South Korean goods, citing Seoul's delay in legislative commitments.
Despite high-level diplomatic engagements, Seoul continues efforts to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to U.S. investments and navigate escalating trade tensions.
