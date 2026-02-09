Left Menu

India and Mauritius Strengthen Ties Ahead of AI-Impact Summit

Prime Minister Modi and Mauritian PM Ramgoolam discussed cooperative progress and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance India-Mauritius relations ahead of the AI-Impact Summit. The two leaders highlighted past achievements and anticipated future collaborations, particularly focusing on peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and AI development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:56 IST
India and Mauritius Strengthen Ties Ahead of AI-Impact Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, discussing the robust cooperation between India and Mauritius. The call culminated in an invitation for the Mauritian leader to attend the AI-Impact Summit in India.

The leaders showcased a firm resolve to bolster the historic and people-centric partnership binding the two nations, emphasizing their united vision for peace in the Indian Ocean Region. Modi expressed enthusiasm about meeting Ramgoolam at the forthcoming AI forum.

Notably, last September, India provided Mauritius with an extensive economic package, fostering economic growth and mutual agreements across various sectors, including technology and public administration. These ties are expected to deepen further during the AI-Impact Summit, a global event designed to explore AI's transformative potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Strategy: Diversifying Oil Sources Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Energy Strategy: Diversifying Oil Sources Amid Global Uncertainties

 India
2
Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

 Global
3
UAE Gears Up for T20 Clash Against New Zealand with Unity

UAE Gears Up for T20 Clash Against New Zealand with Unity

 India
4
South Africa Clinches Commanding Victory Over Canada in T20 World Cup

South Africa Clinches Commanding Victory Over Canada in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026