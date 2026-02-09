India and Mauritius Strengthen Ties Ahead of AI-Impact Summit

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, discussing the robust cooperation between India and Mauritius. The call culminated in an invitation for the Mauritian leader to attend the AI-Impact Summit in India.

The leaders showcased a firm resolve to bolster the historic and people-centric partnership binding the two nations, emphasizing their united vision for peace in the Indian Ocean Region. Modi expressed enthusiasm about meeting Ramgoolam at the forthcoming AI forum.

Notably, last September, India provided Mauritius with an extensive economic package, fostering economic growth and mutual agreements across various sectors, including technology and public administration. These ties are expected to deepen further during the AI-Impact Summit, a global event designed to explore AI's transformative potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)