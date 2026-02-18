Cong used Assam for vote bank politics; had no policy, intention, capability to run state: BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Dibrugarh.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong used Assam for vote bank politics; had no policy, intention, capability to run state: BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Dibrugarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- BJP
- politics
- Congress
- Nitin Nabin
- vote bank
- election strategy
- Dibrugarh
- governance
- policy