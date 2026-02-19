EC asks 22 states and UTs to prepare for SIR expected to begin in April.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
EC asks 22 states and UTs to prepare for SIR expected to begin in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
United States Prepares for G20 Finance Meetings
Electronic Waste Management: A Critical Challenge for Indian States
CRPF Gears Up for Election Duties in Five States
Most states are revenue deficit but offering such freebies while overlooking development: SC.
SC slams freebies culture adopted by states, says it hampers economic development.