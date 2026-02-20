SC takes serious note of West Bengal govt not sparing enough grade 'A' officers for special intensive revision of electoral roll.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
SC takes serious note of West Bengal govt not sparing enough grade 'A' officers for special intensive revision of electoral roll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AI in Sports: Transparency and Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
NDBA Encourages Video Conferencing Amidst Upcoming Elections
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Strategic Assam Visit: A Prelude to Elections
Vadra Urges Assam's CM to Focus on Development, Jobs, and Transparency
Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Troops in Gujarat Ahead of Key Elections