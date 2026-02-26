Left Menu

I am very sad at what has happened, there was no intention to insult judiciary: Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:10 IST
I am very sad at what has happened, there was no intention to insult judiciary: Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row.
  • Country:
  • India

I am very sad at what has happened, there was no intention to insult judiciary: Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines should ensure completion of refund process within 14 working days for tickets booked through travel agents, portals: DGCA.

Airlines should ensure completion of refund process within 14 working days f...

 Global
2
Samsung's AI Revolution: Bringing Intelligence to Every Pocket

Samsung's AI Revolution: Bringing Intelligence to Every Pocket

 Global
3
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
4
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026