Supreme Court Halts NCERT's Judiciary Chapter: A Controversial Ban

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court imposed a sweeping ban on an NCERT class 8 textbook chapter discussing corruption in the judiciary. The decision calls for the immediate confiscation of all physical and digital copies, warning of stern penalties for non-compliance.

The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and school education secretary, demanding an explanation for the chapter's inclusion, which appears to be a move to degrade the judiciary's honor.

Highlighting a potential conspiracy, the bench indicated that the matter may constitute criminal contempt, emphasizing the need for further investigation. The Supreme Court's ruling is poised to maintain the judiciary's integrity and public trust.