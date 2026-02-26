We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of technologies: PM Modi on India-Israel defence cooperation.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:18 IST
India and Israel will work in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so: PM Modi.
A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts: PM Modi.