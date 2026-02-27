TMC names minister Babul Supriyo, ex-Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, advocate Menaka Guruswamy, actor Koel Mallick as candidates for RS polls.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:08 IST
