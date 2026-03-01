Names of over 50 lakh infiltrators, who were taking away jobs, removed from Bengal electoral rolls: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Names of over 50 lakh infiltrators, who were taking away jobs, removed from Bengal electoral rolls: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee rushed to court to protect infiltrators in Bengal electoral rolls, as they are her party's vote bank: BJP's Nitin Nabin.
Voter Verification Challenges in West Bengal's Final Electoral Rolls
Heightened Security Measures Amid Release of West Bengal's Post-SIR Electoral Rolls
Over 60 lakh people remain 'under adjudication' category but included in post-SIR electoral rolls in Bengal: CEO.
Mumbai Demography in Question: Allegations of Illegal Immigration and Demographic Changes