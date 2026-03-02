Witness says smoke is seen over Kuwait neighbourhood that's home to US Embassy as Americans are urged to stay away, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:48 IST
Witness says smoke is seen over Kuwait neighbourhood that's home to US Embassy as Americans are urged to stay away, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- US Embassy
- smoke
- Americans
- AP
- witness
- safety
- report
- situation
- neighborhood
ALSO READ
Haryana chief minister proposes capital expenditure of Rs 28,205 crore for 2026-27, 12.6 per cent of the total budget.
World Bank approves Rs 2,716 cr of financial assistance for 'Haryana Clean Air Project', says Chief Minister Saini.
Fire and smoke seen inside US Embassy compound in Kuwait after attack by Iran, reports AP.
At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, reports AP.
EU's 'Made in Europe' Plan Aims to Bridge Battery Cost Gap