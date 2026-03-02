EU Confident in Oil Supply Amid Middle East Conflict

The European Commission has assured that there is no immediate threat to the European Union's oil supply stemming from the escalating conflict in the Middle East. This assessment was shared in an email sent to EU governments, and its contents were reviewed by Reuters.

According to the Commission, there is currently no need to declare an 'oil SOS' or concern over potential security of supply issues. This stands as the official position communicated in the email.

The statement reflects a sense of confidence in the stability of oil supply within the European Union despite regional tensions, reaffirming that existing measures are considered sufficient to manage current circumstances.

