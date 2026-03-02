Left Menu

Bomb Threats Spark Panic Across Key Indian Cities

Bomb threat emails sent to Coimbatore's Passport Office and Delhi's Axis Bank, alongside four schools, prompted intense security checks and investigations. These events led to widespread panic, with police and bomb squads deployed. Officials are examining email sources and authenticity while ensuring public safety.

In Coimbatore's Chitra area, a bomb threat emailed to the Passport Office on Tuesday led to an immediate escalation in security, sources reported. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) swiftly arrived on the scene for extensive inspections of the premises, prioritizing public safety.

The police have launched a probe into the threat, focusing on determining the source and legitimacy of the email. Authorities have yet to release further details regarding this investigation.

Simultaneously, a similar threat was directed at Axis Bank, located in Delhi's Connaught Place at the Statesman House Building. Responding quickly, law enforcement and dog squad teams converged on the venue, executing a meticulous search operation.

An employee of the building expressed concern to ANI, highlighting the widespread panic incited by such threats. "Initially, it was a routine day at work, until news of a bomb threat disrupted our peace, resulting in chaos," he stated. The presence of emergency services and police vehicles underscored the gravity of the situation, compounding the employees' anxiety.

Apart from these incidents, four schools in the national capital also reported receiving bomb threat emails in the morning, further exacerbating the public's fear and distress. Both parents and authorities expressed significant concern over this alarming pattern. (ANI)

