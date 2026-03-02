J&K Government Initiates Expansion of Housing Infrastructure Across Key Cities

The Jammu and Kashmir government is spearheading a major initiative to expand its housing facilities across several key cities, including Mumbai, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. This ambitious project is designed to enhance accommodation options for officials and residents alike, officials from the Housing and Protocol department have revealed.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, assets have been divided between J&K and Ladakh as per the Reorganisation Act, 2019. This development includes major allocations for assets in Delhi, Chandigarh, and other areas, distributing properties, staff, and corporations accordingly.

The expansion plans involve new J&K Houses as well as the upgrading of existing structures in the capital city of New Delhi. An allocation of Rs 36.61 crore has been approved for these projects, with significant funds earmarked for Dwarka, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Mumbai as part of redevelopment efforts.

