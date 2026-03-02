Left Menu

J&K Government Initiates Expansion of Housing Infrastructure Across Key Cities

The Jammu and Kashmir government is expanding its housing facilities across major cities, including creating new J&K Houses in Mumbai, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and New Delhi. The project aims to improve accommodation for officials and residents post Article 370 abrogation, with various projects already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:44 IST
J&K Government Initiates Expansion of Housing Infrastructure Across Key Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is spearheading a major initiative to expand its housing facilities across several key cities, including Mumbai, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. This ambitious project is designed to enhance accommodation options for officials and residents alike, officials from the Housing and Protocol department have revealed.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, assets have been divided between J&K and Ladakh as per the Reorganisation Act, 2019. This development includes major allocations for assets in Delhi, Chandigarh, and other areas, distributing properties, staff, and corporations accordingly.

The expansion plans involve new J&K Houses as well as the upgrading of existing structures in the capital city of New Delhi. An allocation of Rs 36.61 crore has been approved for these projects, with significant funds earmarked for Dwarka, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Mumbai as part of redevelopment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
3
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India
4
Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur facility: TATA Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Ranchi.

Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026