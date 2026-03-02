Clean Max IPO Falls Flat with Nearly 18% Dip
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions experienced an 18% drop in share value post-IPO. Initially priced at Rs 1,053, shares fell upon debut to Rs 867.90 on BSE and Rs 867.50 on NSE. Despite 94% subscription, the market value noted a sharp decline.
- Country:
- India
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, a noted entity in the renewable energy sector, witnessed an almost 18% decline in its share value following the recent IPO.
Initially priced at Rs 1,053, the stock recorded its first trade at Rs 952.20 on the BSE, reflecting a dip over the issue price. Culminating the day's trade at Rs 867.90, the shares marked a significant 17.57% drop. Concurrently, the NSE recorded a decline from Rs 960 at opening to Rs 867.50 at closing.
The IPO received a 94% subscription rate on its final subscription day, with a price band set between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,053. While the company works towards net zero emissions, the market sentiment resonated otherwise, negatively impacting the stock valuation significantly.
