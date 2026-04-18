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CPI(M) Urges Uniform Minimum Wage & Labor Rights Amid Rising Worker Unrest

CPI(M) leader MA Baby calls for a uniform minimum wage of Rs 26,000/month across Delhi NCR, highlighting deteriorating conditions for factory and gig workers. In a letter to PM Modi, Baby urges rescinding new labor codes, releasing detained workers, and addressing critical economic issues like subsidized LPG for migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:28 IST
CPI(M) Urges Uniform Minimum Wage & Labor Rights Amid Rising Worker Unrest
Factory workers protest in Noida Sector 63 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a uniform minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month for factory and gig workers throughout Delhi and the NCR. Baby argues that weakening labor conditions and insufficient wages heighten worker frustration, particularly in industrial hubs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi NCR.

Baby's letter highlights discrepancies in the recent wage hikes by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, asserting they fall short of basic living expenses. He notes that inflation demands fair pay and condemns government actions against workers, such as intimidation and false allegations, and calls for the release of arrested laborers.

He emphasizes that the controversial new labor codes erode worker rights, advocating for their repeal. Baby insists on open dialogue and tangible solutions to fulfill workers' rightful demands, citing gas shortages and inflation exacerbating hardships. He criticizes anti-union government stances, urging better handling of labor disputes with genuine concern for laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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