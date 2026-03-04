US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has announced a strategic withdrawal of non-emergency staff from its consulates in the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore. This move comes amid escalating security concerns just days after protests erupted, following the death of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.

The US Mission in Pakistan clarified that non-emergency government employees and family members would now leave Lahore and Karachi due to the increased safety risks. However, there will be no change in the status of the US embassy in Islamabad. The advisory also outlined the persistent threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and noted possible disruptions to commercial flights in the region.

In a broader regional context, similar safety measures have been implemented by the State Department across several countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and recently Cyprus. Tensions remain especially high after at least 10 protesters were killed in Karachi during an attempted breach of the US consulate's security perimeter.