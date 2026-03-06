Siddaramaiah Criticizes Central Policies, Presents Visionary 11G Model for Karnataka's Growth
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th budget, criticizing the Centre for neglecting federal principles, impacting Karnataka's economy. He highlighted the state's contributions and unveiled the 11G model for economic growth, emphasizing welfare, infrastructure, and cooperative federalism while accusing the Centre of weakening rural employment schemes.
In a significant legislative session, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah delivered his 17th budget, which underscored his disapproval of the Centre's governance approach. He accused the federal government of ignoring Karnataka's needs and hindering its economic progress by not adhering to cooperative federal principles as outlined in the constitution.
The Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive 11G model aimed at bolstering Karnataka's economic growth, focusing on a blend of welfare schemes and infrastructure development. This innovative framework intends to address diverse economic facets, from promoting gender equality to enhancing urban growth, with a strong emphasis on cooperative federalism.
Siddaramaiah further lamented the Centre's policy decisions, which he believes undermine fiscal health and strain state finances. He pointed out reduced shares in central schemes and criticized changes to GST rates, urging political unity to defend Karnataka's interests. Notably, despite these challenges, he celebrated the state's robust revenue capabilities and strategic investments.
