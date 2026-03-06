Maersk Halts Key Shipping Routes Amid Safety Concerns

In a strategic move, Maersk announced on Friday the temporary suspension of two major shipping routes: the FM1 service and the ME11 service. The FM1 connects the Far East with the Middle East, while the ME11 links the Middle East with Europe.

The shipping conglomerate cited safety concerns as the primary reason for this decision. The suspension aims to protect personnel and vessels while reducing operational disruptions across Maersk's extensive network.

Customers received an advisory explaining that this measure is a precautionary step, demonstrating Maersk's commitment to safeguarding its operations and workforce amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)