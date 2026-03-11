Gulf countries giving utmost care to Indians working there, I am grateful to them for that, says PM Modi in Kochi.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Gulf countries giving utmost care to Indians working there, I am grateful to them for that, says PM Modi in Kochi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Vessels Stranded in Persian Gulf: Government Intervention and Safety Assurance
Over 4,500 satellite-based transponders installed in boats to ensure safety of fishermen at sea: PM Modi in Kerala.
South Korea's Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny After Deadly Crash
NHAI, Truck Aggregators Partner to Boost Highway Safety, Ease of Commuting
Tragic Collision Spurs Transport Safety Overhaul in Delhi