Man opens fire at NC president Farooq Abdullah's cavalcade in Jammu while he was returning from marriage function: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Attack on Farooq Abdullah's vehicle: Assailant was overpowered by two officers of the security wing of J&K Police: Officials.
Attack on Farooq Abdullah's vehicle: Accused overpowered by security guards; being interrogated, say officials.