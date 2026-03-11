Accused who was under influence of alcohol attempted to fire at Farooq Abdullah when he was leaving marriage hall in Jammu: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:25 IST
