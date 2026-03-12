Officials say security engaged in gunfire and suspect at large after attack on a Michigan synagogue, no deaths reported, reports AP.
PTI | Michigan | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:24 IST
