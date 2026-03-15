Congress protesting against SIR in several states, as names of infiltrators have been deleted from electoral rolls: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:09 IST
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- India
Congress protesting against SIR in several states, as names of infiltrators have been deleted from electoral rolls: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- SIR
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