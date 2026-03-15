Indian oil tanker Jag Laadki, carrying crude from UAE, sails out of war-zone safely; on way to domestic port: Govt update on West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian oil tanker Jag Laadki, carrying crude from UAE, sails out of war-zone safely; on way to domestic port: Govt update on West Asia.
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