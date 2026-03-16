Election Overhaul: Clash of Administrations in West Bengal

In a significant shake-up, the Election Commission (EC) has replaced several top officers in West Bengal's civil and police administration. The changes are part of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's commitment to ensuring free and fair assembly elections in the state.

The reshuffle involved the removal of the state chief secretary, police chief, and the Kolkata police commissioner, among others. New officials have been appointed as replacements, leading to backlash from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which described the move as a 'panic reaction'.

Conversely, opposition parties such as the BJP and CPI(M) have praised the EC's steps as a stride towards unbiased and peaceful voting. The EC has instructed that the displaced officials are not assigned any election-related roles. West Bengal's assembly polls are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)