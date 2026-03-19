Lebanon's health ministry says over 1,000 people have been killed in war between Israel and Hezbollah, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:07 IST
Lebanon's health ministry says over 1,000 people have been killed in war between Israel and Hezbollah, reports AP.
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- Israel
- Hezbollah
- war
- Lebanon
- health ministry
- casualties
- conflict
- AP report
- ongoing
- escalation